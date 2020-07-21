All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:40 PM

2741 Robyns Glen Drive

2741 Robyns Glen Drive · (704) 741-3663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2741 Robyns Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Master on main level! This wonderful home has almost 1900 sf and has 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. Main level has master bedroom with garden tub and double sink vanity; dramatic 2-story great room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast area. Fantastic level lot, large yard and rear deck make for great outdoor space. Robyns Glen subdivision is near Mallard Creek Regional Park, and is close to I-485, 77 and 85. Minutes from Concord Mills. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Robyns Glen Drive have any available units?
2741 Robyns Glen Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 Robyns Glen Drive have?
Some of 2741 Robyns Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Robyns Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Robyns Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Robyns Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 Robyns Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2741 Robyns Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2741 Robyns Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 2741 Robyns Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Robyns Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Robyns Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 2741 Robyns Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Robyns Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2741 Robyns Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Robyns Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Robyns Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
