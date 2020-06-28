All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2734 Arnold Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2734 Arnold Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

2734 Arnold Drive

2734 Arnold Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2734 Arnold Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom is the perfect place to call home! With an open floor plan, and lots of natural light, this home has hardwood flooring throughout and linoleum tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Nice sized kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Dining room and large living room perfect for entertaining. Finished basement for entertaining or additional storage. Also, an additional storage building in the backyard. 2 car carport that offer off-street parking. Surrounded by many restaurants, and shopping!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5159571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Arnold Drive have any available units?
2734 Arnold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 Arnold Drive have?
Some of 2734 Arnold Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Arnold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Arnold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Arnold Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2734 Arnold Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2734 Arnold Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Arnold Drive offers parking.
Does 2734 Arnold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Arnold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Arnold Drive have a pool?
No, 2734 Arnold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Arnold Drive have accessible units?
No, 2734 Arnold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Arnold Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Arnold Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte