2727 Silverthorn Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Gated Stone Grove community. Located at Steel Creek Area in South Charlotte. Gourmet Kitchen with open Island, Gas Kitchen Stove, Granite Counter tops, Has Ceiling Fans in Living room and Master bedroom, Back yard is private with woods. Community Features Free access to Club House, Fitness Center, Pool, Secured Gate Access. 30+ stores including grocery (Publix, Walmart) , Lowes, Walgreens, multiple restaurants, shopping, recreation (Top Golf) and movie theaters within 1-2 Miles distance . Easy access to I-485 ( 1 mile ) and I -77 ( 2.5 miles). 15 Min drive to Uptown(downtown) Owner Pays for Water, Sewage and Trash. Appliances include Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher.