Charlotte, NC
2727 Silverthorn Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

2727 Silverthorn Drive

2727 Silverthorn Drive · (347) 735-2729
Location

2727 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Gated Stone Grove community. Located at Steel Creek Area in South Charlotte. Gourmet Kitchen with open Island, Gas Kitchen Stove, Granite Counter tops, Has Ceiling Fans in Living room and Master bedroom, Back yard is private with woods. Community Features Free access to Club House, Fitness Center, Pool, Secured Gate Access. 30+ stores including grocery (Publix, Walmart) , Lowes, Walgreens, multiple restaurants, shopping, recreation (Top Golf) and movie theaters within 1-2 Miles distance . Easy access to I-485 ( 1 mile ) and I -77 ( 2.5 miles). 15 Min drive to Uptown(downtown) Owner Pays for Water, Sewage and Trash. Appliances include Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Silverthorn Drive have any available units?
2727 Silverthorn Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Silverthorn Drive have?
Some of 2727 Silverthorn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Silverthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Silverthorn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Silverthorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Silverthorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Silverthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Silverthorn Drive does offer parking.
Does 2727 Silverthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Silverthorn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Silverthorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2727 Silverthorn Drive has a pool.
Does 2727 Silverthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2727 Silverthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Silverthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 Silverthorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
