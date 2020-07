Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Quaint 3 bedroom / 1 bath duplex in the Ashley Park neighborhood. This home features a large family room with hardwood floors & a ceiling fan and a nicely equipped kitchen with washer & dryer. The home also has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors each with a ceiling fan as well as a full hall bathroom. Convenient to I-77, I-85, Freedom Drive, & Wilkinson Boulevard.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2711-columbus-circle ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.