Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

NoDa Townhouse with lots of light and season view of Charlotte skyline! - Spacious, open townhouse in the heart of NoDa with fabulous, seasonal view of Uptown Charlotte from Balcony. Huge master suite with separate sitting area. large back party deck; bedrooms 2 & 3 have jack & jill bath. Concrete counters in kitchen & master bath. 2 car garage. Modern and contemporary, very functional layout, large island in Kitchen, lots of natural light.



(RLNE3833336)