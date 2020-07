Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Elizabeth close to uptown and dining! First floor features a garage, bedroom and full bath. Main living floor has an open floorpan with kitchen with granite counter, 42" cabinets and stainless appliances opens into large living room with hardwoods through out. Balcony located off kitchen also on main floor. Top floor features dual master suites with private baths. Refrigerator, washer/dryer and water included in the rent.