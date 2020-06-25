2660 Roslyn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Gorgeously renovated home 2 miles from the center of Uptown! Walking distance to Blue Blaze Brewing & Stewart Creek Greenway, and minutes away from all the Westside has to offer: dog parks, Pinky's Westside Grill, Rhino Market, & Town Brewing, to name just a few. 10 minutes from hip neighborhoods Plaza Midwood & NoDa.

Home features include: lovely pet-friendly fenced-in yard; 1.5-car garage; spacious front porch w/swing & ceiling fans; new appliances (W&D included!), fans & dimmers throughout; refinished hardwood & tile floors; & designer bathrooms! Small dogs considered on a case-by-case basis; $500 pet fee required. No interior smoking. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Owner prefers 2-year lease & will allow approved tenants to choose paint color for front door.