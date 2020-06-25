All apartments in Charlotte
2660 Roslyn Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

2660 Roslyn Avenue

2660 Roslyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Roslyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeously renovated home 2 miles from the center of Uptown! Walking distance to Blue Blaze Brewing & Stewart Creek Greenway, and minutes away from all the Westside has to offer: dog parks, Pinky's Westside Grill, Rhino Market, & Town Brewing, to name just a few. 10 minutes from hip neighborhoods Plaza Midwood & NoDa.
Home features include: lovely pet-friendly fenced-in yard; 1.5-car garage; spacious front porch w/swing & ceiling fans; new appliances (W&D included!), fans & dimmers throughout; refinished hardwood & tile floors; & designer bathrooms! Small dogs considered on a case-by-case basis; $500 pet fee required. No interior smoking. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Owner prefers 2-year lease & will allow approved tenants to choose paint color for front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Roslyn Avenue have any available units?
2660 Roslyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 Roslyn Avenue have?
Some of 2660 Roslyn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Roslyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Roslyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Roslyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2660 Roslyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2660 Roslyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Roslyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 2660 Roslyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2660 Roslyn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Roslyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2660 Roslyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Roslyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2660 Roslyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Roslyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 Roslyn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
