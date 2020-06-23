All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2637 Watson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2637 Watson Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2637 Watson Dr

2637 Watson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2637 Watson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
West Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2637 Watson Charlotte NC 28208

Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex off West Blvd, minutes from the Bus Line. At this price, this WILL NOT last -- make this your home, today!!

Renters insurance required at $12.50 per month added to their monthly rent.

This Property will be an 01/15/2019 Move - In.

NO PETS ALLOWED!!!!!!

This Duplex Features:

* Living Room
* Kitchen Equipped with Appliances
* Hardwood Floors
* Washer Connection Only
* Gas and Electric

To schedule a viewing, please contact fletcher at 980-498-7144. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com

School Assignments:

* Harding High
* Sedgefield Middle
* Barringer Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Watson Dr have any available units?
2637 Watson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 Watson Dr have?
Some of 2637 Watson Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Watson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Watson Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Watson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2637 Watson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2637 Watson Dr offer parking?
No, 2637 Watson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2637 Watson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 Watson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Watson Dr have a pool?
No, 2637 Watson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Watson Dr have accessible units?
No, 2637 Watson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Watson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 Watson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte