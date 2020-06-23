2637 Watson Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

2637 Watson Charlotte NC 28208



Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex off West Blvd, minutes from the Bus Line. At this price, this WILL NOT last -- make this your home, today!!



Renters insurance required at $12.50 per month added to their monthly rent.



This Property will be an 01/15/2019 Move - In.



NO PETS ALLOWED!!!!!!



This Duplex Features:



* Living Room

* Kitchen Equipped with Appliances

* Hardwood Floors

* Washer Connection Only

* Gas and Electric



To schedule a viewing, please contact fletcher at 980-498-7144. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com



School Assignments:



* Harding High

* Sedgefield Middle

* Barringer Elementary