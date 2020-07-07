Rent Calculator
2636 Olando St
2636 Olando St
2636 Olando Street
Location
2636 Olando Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2636 Olando St have any available units?
2636 Olando St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2636 Olando St currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Olando St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Olando St pet-friendly?
No, 2636 Olando St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2636 Olando St offer parking?
No, 2636 Olando St does not offer parking.
Does 2636 Olando St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Olando St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Olando St have a pool?
No, 2636 Olando St does not have a pool.
Does 2636 Olando St have accessible units?
No, 2636 Olando St does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Olando St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2636 Olando St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 Olando St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 Olando St does not have units with air conditioning.
