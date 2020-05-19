2630 Rachel St

Amenities

Brand new, completely remodeled home in the heart of up and coming Druid Hills South. This beautiful home sits on almost a half acre of land and is equipped with never been used stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hard wood floors, his/her closets + matching sinks and a giant walk in shower. Massive fenced in back yard with plenty of parking. Less than 2 miles to uptown Charlotte and walking distance to Heist Brewery and Camp North End (home of the new Free Range Brewery). Easy access to I77 / I85 and NoDa (and the new Optimist Hall) are also just down the street! We are open to friendly, house trained dogs, however, we will require two months security deposit. Washer/Dryer NOT included, however, there is an oversized utility closet equipped for a stackable set.