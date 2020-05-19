All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:09 AM

2630 Rachel St

2630 Rachel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Rachel Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Brand new, completely remodeled home in the heart of up and coming Druid Hills South. This beautiful home sits on almost a half acre of land and is equipped with never been used stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hard wood floors, his/her closets + matching sinks and a giant walk in shower. Massive fenced in back yard with plenty of parking. Less than 2 miles to uptown Charlotte and walking distance to Heist Brewery and Camp North End (home of the new Free Range Brewery). Easy access to I77 / I85 and NoDa (and the new Optimist Hall) are also just down the street! We are open to friendly, house trained dogs, however, we will require two months security deposit. Washer/Dryer NOT included, however, there is an oversized utility closet equipped for a stackable set.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Rachel St have any available units?
2630 Rachel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Rachel St have?
Some of 2630 Rachel St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Rachel St currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Rachel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Rachel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Rachel St is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Rachel St offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Rachel St offers parking.
Does 2630 Rachel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Rachel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Rachel St have a pool?
No, 2630 Rachel St does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Rachel St have accessible units?
No, 2630 Rachel St does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Rachel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Rachel St has units with dishwashers.

