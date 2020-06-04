All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2622 Dilworth Heights Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

2622 Dilworth Heights Lane

2622 Dilworth Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2622 Dilworth Heights Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully updated full brick townhouse in convenient and fun Dilworth location. Open floorplan w gleaming wood floors throughout first floor; kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Living area has gas log fireplace and amazing built-ins, including desk area. Living room opens onto charming enclosed patio w small storage shed. Half bath on first floor. Second floor has 2 master suites and laundry area. Front master bedroom has double sink vanity, combination tub/shower w subway tile surround and beautiful tile floors. Both master suites have spacious walk-in closets. Community pool. Schools are Dilworth Elementary, Alexander Graham Middle, Myers Park High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane have any available units?
2622 Dilworth Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane have?
Some of 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Dilworth Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane offer parking?
No, 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane has a pool.
Does 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 Dilworth Heights Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte