2622 Dilworth Heights Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated full brick townhouse in convenient and fun Dilworth location. Open floorplan w gleaming wood floors throughout first floor; kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Living area has gas log fireplace and amazing built-ins, including desk area. Living room opens onto charming enclosed patio w small storage shed. Half bath on first floor. Second floor has 2 master suites and laundry area. Front master bedroom has double sink vanity, combination tub/shower w subway tile surround and beautiful tile floors. Both master suites have spacious walk-in closets. Community pool. Schools are Dilworth Elementary, Alexander Graham Middle, Myers Park High.