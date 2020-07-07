2622 Bancroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous Brick 2 Bedroom 1 bath home with space to spare inside and out.

A must see! Southern charm at its finest. Enjoy the inviting front porch while you relax with your favorite beverage and visit with people in this quiet community. You are invited inside by fresh floors and cool neutral walls throughout. The large living/family room is ideal for numerous family and friends night.



Located in the back of the home, the beautiful spacious cabinet and laminate tile kitchen is equipped with all appliances (stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher). You will never have to worry about running out of space!



This dreamy home features polished hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. This home is great for any renter who is looking for complete comfort!