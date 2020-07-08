2618 Park Road

Amenities

VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW. Check out this amazing 2 bedroom home in the heart of Dilworth! This home is neutral throughout with updated Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring throughout the main living areas. The kitchen boats granite and a new stove. Bedrooms feature roomy closets! Get in this complex now while they are at a reasonable price! You are in walking distance to so much Dilworth has to offer including shopping, restaurants, grocery and so much more! On the transportation line to get you uptown in a snap! Make an appointment today for this unit!