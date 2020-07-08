All apartments in Charlotte
Location

2618 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW. Check out this amazing 2 bedroom home in the heart of Dilworth! This home is neutral throughout with updated Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring throughout the main living areas. The kitchen boats granite and a new stove. Bedrooms feature roomy closets! Get in this complex now while they are at a reasonable price! You are in walking distance to so much Dilworth has to offer including shopping, restaurants, grocery and so much more! On the transportation line to get you uptown in a snap! Make an appointment today for this unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Park Road have any available units?
2618 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Park Road have?
Some of 2618 Park Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 2618 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2618 Park Road offer parking?
No, 2618 Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 2618 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Park Road have a pool?
No, 2618 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 2618 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 Park Road has units with dishwashers.

