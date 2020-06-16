All apartments in Charlotte
2617 Springway Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2617 Springway Drive

2617 Springway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Springway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch home with fenced yard near Uptown - Subdivision: Country Club Heights
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Garage/Parking: 1 Car Carport
Year Built: 1961
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air Heat Pump - Heat
Schools: Shamrock Gardens Elem., Eastway Middle, Garinger High School

This updated brick ranch home features 3 Bed, 1 Bath and over 1000 square feet. Open concept living/kitchen area. Brand new kitchen including ceramic tile floors, new cabinets, counters and laundry room. Remodeled bath with dual vanity and ceramic tile floor. Refinished hardwood floors in living area and bedrooms and new double hung windows throughout. This home is a must see! Located in trendy Country Club Heights just off Shamrock near Eastway. Close to Plaza Midwood, Elizabeth and Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1295 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs

(RLNE2210480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Springway Drive have any available units?
2617 Springway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Springway Drive have?
Some of 2617 Springway Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Springway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Springway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Springway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Springway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2617 Springway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Springway Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 Springway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Springway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Springway Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Springway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Springway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Springway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Springway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Springway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

