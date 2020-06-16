2617 Springway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch home with fenced yard near Uptown - Subdivision: Country Club Heights

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Garage/Parking: 1 Car Carport

Year Built: 1961

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air Heat Pump - Heat

Schools: Shamrock Gardens Elem., Eastway Middle, Garinger High School



This updated brick ranch home features 3 Bed, 1 Bath and over 1000 square feet. Open concept living/kitchen area. Brand new kitchen including ceramic tile floors, new cabinets, counters and laundry room. Remodeled bath with dual vanity and ceramic tile floor. Refinished hardwood floors in living area and bedrooms and new double hung windows throughout. This home is a must see! Located in trendy Country Club Heights just off Shamrock near Eastway. Close to Plaza Midwood, Elizabeth and Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1295 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs



(RLNE2210480)