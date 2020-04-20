2610 E 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Elizabeth on E 5th Street just off of E 7th Street. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with icemaker, smooth-top range, over-the-range microwave & dishwasher. Full sized front-load washer & dryer included. Refinished oak hardwood flooring throughout. Newly tiled bath with pedestal sink. New lighting & fixtures throughout. Six panel doors. Ceiling fans. Freshly painted throughout. New dual-paned energy efficient windows. New central gas heating and air conditioning. Private driveway + on-street parking. All lawn maintenance included. Convenient to restaurants, hospitals & downtown Charlotte. An excellent alternative to the huge “dorm-like-atmosphere” apartment buildings.