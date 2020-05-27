All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:44 AM

2608 E 5th Street

2608 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2608 East 5th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Elizabeth on E 5th Street just off of E 7th Street. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with icemaker, smooth-top range, over-the-range microwave & dishwasher. Full sized front-load washer & dryer included. Refinished oak hardwood flooring throughout. Newly tiled bath with pedestal sink. New lighting & fixtures throughout. Six panel doors. Ceiling fans. Freshly painted throughout. New dual-paned energy efficient windows. New central gas heating and air conditioning. Private driveway + on-street parking. All lawn maintenance included. Convenient to restaurants, hospitals & downtown Charlotte. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 E 5th Street have any available units?
2608 E 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 E 5th Street have?
Some of 2608 E 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2608 E 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2608 E 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2608 E 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2608 E 5th Street offers parking.
Does 2608 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 E 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2608 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2608 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2608 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 E 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
