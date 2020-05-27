2608 E 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Elizabeth on E 5th Street just off of E 7th Street. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with icemaker, smooth-top range, over-the-range microwave & dishwasher. Full sized front-load washer & dryer included. Refinished oak hardwood flooring throughout. Newly tiled bath with pedestal sink. New lighting & fixtures throughout. Six panel doors. Ceiling fans. Freshly painted throughout. New dual-paned energy efficient windows. New central gas heating and air conditioning. Private driveway + on-street parking. All lawn maintenance included. Convenient to restaurants, hospitals & downtown Charlotte. This one won't last long!