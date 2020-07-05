All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2604 Yarrow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2604 Yarrow Road
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:38 PM

2604 Yarrow Road

2604 Yarrow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2604 Yarrow Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month's rent OR 2nd full month free on a 2 year lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Yarrow Road have any available units?
2604 Yarrow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2604 Yarrow Road currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Yarrow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Yarrow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Yarrow Road is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Yarrow Road offer parking?
No, 2604 Yarrow Road does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Yarrow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Yarrow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Yarrow Road have a pool?
No, 2604 Yarrow Road does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Yarrow Road have accessible units?
No, 2604 Yarrow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Yarrow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Yarrow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Yarrow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Yarrow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte