Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan courtyard furnished

Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo located in the HOT area of Dilworth. Super convenient location! Walk to shops and restaurants. Spacious living room, quaint kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as an eat-in dining area. Two spacious bedrooms. One full and one half bath for conveinence. Walk out onto the balcony and enjoy the courtyard view. Property is fully furnished!