Last updated June 3 2019 at 2:54 PM

2547 Statesville Avenue

2547 Statesville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2547 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MUST SEE! Urban style living at its best. Brand new 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired BRIGHTWALK community. Interior of home features beautiful gray cabinetry, granite counters, kitchen island, pantry, whirlpool appliance package, separate dining area , large family room with access to private balcony, master bedroom suite with two closets, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower and two additional bedrooms (one with a full bath), with abundant windows throughout for natural light. City parks, pool, cycling & walking trails within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 Statesville Avenue have any available units?
2547 Statesville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2547 Statesville Avenue have?
Some of 2547 Statesville Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2547 Statesville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2547 Statesville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 Statesville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2547 Statesville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2547 Statesville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2547 Statesville Avenue offers parking.
Does 2547 Statesville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2547 Statesville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 Statesville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2547 Statesville Avenue has a pool.
Does 2547 Statesville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2547 Statesville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 Statesville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2547 Statesville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
