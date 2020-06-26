2547 Statesville Avenue

Amenities

MUST SEE! Urban style living at its best. Brand new 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired BRIGHTWALK community. Interior of home features beautiful gray cabinetry, granite counters, kitchen island, pantry, whirlpool appliance package, separate dining area , large family room with access to private balcony, master bedroom suite with two closets, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower and two additional bedrooms (one with a full bath), with abundant windows throughout for natural light. City parks, pool, cycling & walking trails within walking distance.