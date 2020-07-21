2538 Pimpernel Road, Charlotte, NC 28213 Back Creek Church Road
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2-story home, featuring 3BR/2.5BA, formal living room and dining. Great room with fireplace. Kitchen with all the appliances. Approx 1910 heated sqft. Two car garage. Patio. Front and backyard are nicely treed and landscaped.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2538 Pimpernel Rd have any available units?
2538 Pimpernel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2538 Pimpernel Rd have?
Some of 2538 Pimpernel Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Pimpernel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Pimpernel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.