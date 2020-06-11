All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2516 Cranbrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2516 Cranbrook Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

2516 Cranbrook Lane

2516 Cranbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2516 Cranbrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Clean and neat condo in the heart of Eastover! This stunning home is on its own private floor and overlooking the babbling brook running through the community with views over the stream at the community pool complex. This ready to move in home includes all appliances and is sure to please. Updates include laminate floors throughout, granite countertops and so much more. The private patio has a storage space and you can't be the location. Seconds to Uptown, Myers Park, Cotswold and across the street from the Mint Museum. The community boasts a lovely setting with side walks and trees galore. Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Cranbrook Lane have any available units?
2516 Cranbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Cranbrook Lane have?
Some of 2516 Cranbrook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Cranbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Cranbrook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Cranbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Cranbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2516 Cranbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 2516 Cranbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Cranbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 Cranbrook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Cranbrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2516 Cranbrook Lane has a pool.
Does 2516 Cranbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2516 Cranbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Cranbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Cranbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte