2516 Cranbrook Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Clean and neat condo in the heart of Eastover! This stunning home is on its own private floor and overlooking the babbling brook running through the community with views over the stream at the community pool complex. This ready to move in home includes all appliances and is sure to please. Updates include laminate floors throughout, granite countertops and so much more. The private patio has a storage space and you can't be the location. Seconds to Uptown, Myers Park, Cotswold and across the street from the Mint Museum. The community boasts a lovely setting with side walks and trees galore. Take a look today!