2515 Jefferson Davis Street

Amenities
Now available is this charming 2-bedroom/1-bath home in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has hardwood floors throughout as well as tile floors in the kitchen. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and microwave. The living room is large and has a lot of natural light. The bedrooms are a nice size with ample closet space. The home has been freshly painted in a light gray. Large yard. This is a nice house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history-no evictions and no Section 8. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Alarm system available for $35/month. This home is available around March 31st for only $975/month. Security deposit of $975 required. Call now to schedule a showing.