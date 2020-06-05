All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:25 AM

2515 Jefferson Davis Street

2515 Jefferson Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Jefferson Davis Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
Now available is this charming 2-bedroom/1-bath home in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has hardwood floors throughout as well as tile floors in the kitchen. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and microwave. The living room is large and has a lot of natural light. The bedrooms are a nice size with ample closet space. The home has been freshly painted in a light gray. Large yard. This is a nice house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history-no evictions and no Section 8. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Alarm system available for $35/month. This home is available around March 31st for only $975/month. Security deposit of $975 required. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Jefferson Davis Street have any available units?
2515 Jefferson Davis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Jefferson Davis Street have?
Some of 2515 Jefferson Davis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Jefferson Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Jefferson Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Jefferson Davis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Jefferson Davis Street is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Jefferson Davis Street offer parking?
No, 2515 Jefferson Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 2515 Jefferson Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Jefferson Davis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Jefferson Davis Street have a pool?
No, 2515 Jefferson Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Jefferson Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 2515 Jefferson Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Jefferson Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Jefferson Davis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

