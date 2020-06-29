2514 Vail Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Totally renovated inside and out! Recent windows, granite countertops, washer/dryer, central heat and AC. Outside entirely redone as well. Stone patio in rear. Two updated tiled baths. Walk-up attic for good storage. One car garage has extra storage (small portion used by owner for storage). The rent quoted is increased $100 per month per occupant over one person. Available June 1, 2020 or perhaps sooner. No smokers, very restrictrive pet policy, but will consider pets on an individual basis. No dogs. owner/broker. Thank you!