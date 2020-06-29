All apartments in Charlotte
2514 Vail Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:15 PM

2514 Vail Avenue

2514 Vail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Totally renovated inside and out! Recent windows, granite countertops, washer/dryer, central heat and AC. Outside entirely redone as well. Stone patio in rear. Two updated tiled baths. Walk-up attic for good storage. One car garage has extra storage (small portion used by owner for storage). The rent quoted is increased $100 per month per occupant over one person. Available June 1, 2020 or perhaps sooner. No smokers, very restrictrive pet policy, but will consider pets on an individual basis. No dogs. owner/broker. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Vail Avenue have any available units?
2514 Vail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Vail Avenue have?
Some of 2514 Vail Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Vail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Vail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Vail Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Vail Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Vail Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Vail Avenue offers parking.
Does 2514 Vail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 Vail Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Vail Avenue have a pool?
No, 2514 Vail Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Vail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2514 Vail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Vail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 Vail Avenue has units with dishwashers.
