Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

2514 Eddington Street

2514 Eddington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Eddington Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Eddington Street have any available units?
2514 Eddington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2514 Eddington Street currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Eddington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Eddington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Eddington Street is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Eddington Street offer parking?
No, 2514 Eddington Street does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Eddington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Eddington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Eddington Street have a pool?
No, 2514 Eddington Street does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Eddington Street have accessible units?
No, 2514 Eddington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Eddington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Eddington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Eddington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Eddington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

