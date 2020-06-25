All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

251 Lincoln Street

251 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

251 Lincoln Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
Heart of South End, only 1 mile to Epicentre, 1/2 mile walk to Panthers Stadium and Carson light rail station! ONE-CAR GARAGE, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! Upgraded 3-story townhome has 2340 s.f. of living space w/2 BRs, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Lower level has den/media room and half bath--or excellent office/exercise space! Beautiful staircase w/wood treads & iron spindles leads to 2nd level's open living space w/gleaming wood floors throughout. Living room is open to a separate dining room that is surrounded by windows w/step-out balcony. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Additional 1/2 bath. Both BRs are privately located upstairs on 3rd level, each with its own private bath. Master BR has trey ceiling and lg master bath w/dual-sink vanity, separate glass shower & garden tub. Secondary BR also has private bath. Location is ideal--easy walk to breweries, bars, restaurants & more! READY NOW. PET CONDITIONAL W/APPROVAL, $300 DEP)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Lincoln Street have any available units?
251 Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Lincoln Street have?
Some of 251 Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 251 Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 251 Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 251 Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 251 Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 251 Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.

