251 Lincoln Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage media room

Heart of South End, only 1 mile to Epicentre, 1/2 mile walk to Panthers Stadium and Carson light rail station! ONE-CAR GARAGE, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! Upgraded 3-story townhome has 2340 s.f. of living space w/2 BRs, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Lower level has den/media room and half bath--or excellent office/exercise space! Beautiful staircase w/wood treads & iron spindles leads to 2nd level's open living space w/gleaming wood floors throughout. Living room is open to a separate dining room that is surrounded by windows w/step-out balcony. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Additional 1/2 bath. Both BRs are privately located upstairs on 3rd level, each with its own private bath. Master BR has trey ceiling and lg master bath w/dual-sink vanity, separate glass shower & garden tub. Secondary BR also has private bath. Location is ideal--easy walk to breweries, bars, restaurants & more! READY NOW. PET CONDITIONAL W/APPROVAL, $300 DEP)