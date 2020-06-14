All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 10 2020

2509 Vail Avenue

2509 Vail Avenue · (704) 377-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2509 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Near uptown yet quiet location! Superb quiet unit in close-in location nestled among mature landscaping and trees in the historically significant Elizabeth neighborhood. 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central air, assigned off street parking space, deck. Unit redone, but no dishwasher. Washer/dryer facility in building. No hook-ups in the unit. No dogs or smokers. As some utilities are included, $100 more rental rate than quoted per occupant over one person. *** no smokers or pets. (2 bedroom, approx. 900 square feet)*LLC owner is Owner/broker*.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Vail Avenue have any available units?
2509 Vail Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Vail Avenue have?
Some of 2509 Vail Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Vail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Vail Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Vail Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Vail Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Vail Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Vail Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2509 Vail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 Vail Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Vail Avenue have a pool?
No, 2509 Vail Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Vail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2509 Vail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Vail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Vail Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
