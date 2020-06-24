2509 Booker Avenue

Amenities

Charming, Clean and Affordable Priced 2 bed/1 bath. Home is in good, clean condition. Nice, large kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms. Front sitting porch. Large entertaining deck. Fully fenced back yard. Central heat and air. Definitely worth a look! Call or Text before this one is gone!



Home is located in Washington Heights Neighborhood off Beatties Ford Rd, with good access to to Bus lines, 77, 85 and 277. This is a private and comfortable Home.



Check Out the Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:

*Affordably priced

*Well established neighborhood

*Home in good, clean condition

*Large kitchen with new plenty of cabinets and counter space

*Spacious living room

*Large entertaining deck

*Central Heat and AC

*Ceiling Fans

*2 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom

*Approximately 1000 sqft

*Fully fenced low maintenace back yard

*Convenient to Uptown, 77, 85, 16 and 277



According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Bruns Academy, Elementary; Ranson Middle and West Charlotte High (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines). Transportation Zone: Violet.

Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $30 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $120 total, spread out over four consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $925 after four months. Minimum 1 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $925 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.