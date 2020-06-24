All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:57 PM

2509 Booker Avenue

2509 Booker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Booker Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 1/26/2020 FROM 1PM-3PM. Fee free to come by between those times to preview the home.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 2/1/2020. Move-in by or before February 1, 2020 and receive a total amount of $120 off your rent (see Ad for further details).

In order to preview this property, please copy and past the following link to your web browser: https://rently.com/properties/1206776
or you may go to www.Rently.com and type in the property address to schedule a showing.

Charming, Clean and Affordable Priced 2 bed/1 bath. Home is in good, clean condition. Nice, large kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms. Front sitting porch. Large entertaining deck. Fully fenced back yard. Central heat and air. Definitely worth a look! Call or Text before this one is gone!

Home is located in Washington Heights Neighborhood off Beatties Ford Rd, with good access to to Bus lines, 77, 85 and 277. This is a private and comfortable Home.

Check Out the Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:
*Affordably priced
*Well established neighborhood
*Home in good, clean condition
*Large kitchen with new plenty of cabinets and counter space
*Spacious living room
*Large entertaining deck
*Central Heat and AC
*Ceiling Fans
*2 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom
*Approximately 1000 sqft
*Fully fenced low maintenace back yard
*Convenient to Uptown, 77, 85, 16 and 277

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Bruns Academy, Elementary; Ranson Middle and West Charlotte High (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines). Transportation Zone: Violet.
Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $30 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $120 total, spread out over four consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $925 after four months. Minimum 1 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $925 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Booker Avenue have any available units?
2509 Booker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Booker Avenue have?
Some of 2509 Booker Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Booker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Booker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Booker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Booker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Booker Avenue offer parking?
No, 2509 Booker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Booker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Booker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Booker Avenue have a pool?
No, 2509 Booker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Booker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2509 Booker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Booker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Booker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

