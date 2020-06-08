2507 Eastway Drive

Amenities
This completely renovated 2 bed 1 bath brick duplex home has everything new in it. The location is wonderful. Not only are you close to many shops and restaurants, but you are a short drive from the specialty shops and eateries on Central Ave, just a short drive to the IKEA and other shops in the West University area, and just minutes from Uptown. CATS stops are just a short walk from the front door.
Virtual link : https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1480893?idx=1
Available for a Immediate move - in
House features;
* All brick home,
* Front porch,
* New floors,
* Completely updated kitchen and nice appliances,
* Central heat and air
* All electric
* Fully renovated through-out
To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.
Pets are not allowed.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools assigned;
Merry Oaks Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High