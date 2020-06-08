2507 Eastway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This completely renovated 2 bed 1 bath brick duplex home has everything new in it. The location is wonderful. Not only are you close to many shops and restaurants, but you are a short drive from the specialty shops and eateries on Central Ave, just a short drive to the IKEA and other shops in the West University area, and just minutes from Uptown. CATS stops are just a short walk from the front door.



Virtual link : https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1480893?idx=1



Available for a Immediate move - in



House features;



* All brick home,

* Front porch,

* New floors,

* Completely updated kitchen and nice appliances,

* Central heat and air

* All electric

* Fully renovated through-out



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets are not allowed.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools assigned;



Merry Oaks Elementary

Eastway Middle

Garinger High