2507 Eastway Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

2507 Eastway Drive

2507 Eastway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This completely renovated 2 bed 1 bath brick duplex home has everything new in it. The location is wonderful. Not only are you close to many shops and restaurants, but you are a short drive from the specialty shops and eateries on Central Ave, just a short drive to the IKEA and other shops in the West University area, and just minutes from Uptown. CATS stops are just a short walk from the front door.

Virtual link : https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1480893?idx=1

Available for a Immediate move - in

House features;

* All brick home,
* Front porch,
* New floors,
* Completely updated kitchen and nice appliances,
* Central heat and air
* All electric
* Fully renovated through-out

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.

Pets are not allowed.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools assigned;

Merry Oaks Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Eastway Drive have any available units?
2507 Eastway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Eastway Drive have?
Some of 2507 Eastway Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Eastway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Eastway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Eastway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Eastway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2507 Eastway Drive offer parking?
No, 2507 Eastway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2507 Eastway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Eastway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Eastway Drive have a pool?
No, 2507 Eastway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Eastway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2507 Eastway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Eastway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Eastway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
