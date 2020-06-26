2500 Purser Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

There are open showings scheduled for Saturday 8/10/19 and Sunday 8/11/19 from 1-3 pm both days. You may come by between those times to preview the home.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 8/31/2019. Move-in by or before August 31, 2019 and receive a total amount of $165 off your rent (see Ad for further details).



To view Home please go the following link and set up a showing:



https://u22155.rently.com/properties/950534?source=text_link



Or you can go to www.Rently.com and search 2500 Purser Dr to set up a showing.



Charming, Clean and Comfortable Brick Ranch Home with Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout. Freshly painted, CLEAN and ready for immediate move-in.



Large, updated kitchen. Kitchen is well equipped with stylish 12x24 tile floors, sophisticated glass mosaic back splash and upgraded lighting. Nice appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space round out this beautiful home.



You will be very hard pressed to find a cleaner, better valued home in this price range.



This home is definitely worth a look. ACT NOW BEFORE ITS GONE...



Available for immediate Move-In.



This Home Offers Many Nice Upgrades and Features:

*3 Spacious Bedrooms

*Stylish Updated Kitchen, with Upscale Glass Mosaic Back Splash and Tile Floors

**Freshly Painted Interior with Tasteful Matching Color Scheme

*Tile Floors Flow into Dining Area

*Beautiful Hardwood Floors

*Screened in Entertaining Porch - Perfect for Relaxing

*Tastefully Painted Interior Color Scheme

*Brick Ranch

*Updated Light Fixtures

*Nice Living Room

*Utility/Laundry Room with Storage Area

*All Electric Home

*Large Corner Partially Fenced Lot- Perfect for BBQs, Get-Togethers or Gardening.

*Mature trees

*Convenient to Uptown, 74 and Shopping



According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Garinger High School; Martin Luther King Middle School; Briarwood Elementary School (user to verify with school district).



Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $55 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $165 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1,050 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,050 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. AC cooling is by window units. Landlord will provide up to three working units. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.