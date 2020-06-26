All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2500 Purser Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2500 Purser Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:15 AM

2500 Purser Drive

2500 Purser Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2500 Purser Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There are open showings scheduled for Saturday 8/10/19 and Sunday 8/11/19 from 1-3 pm both days. You may come by between those times to preview the home.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 8/31/2019. Move-in by or before August 31, 2019 and receive a total amount of $165 off your rent (see Ad for further details).

To view Home please go the following link and set up a showing:

https://u22155.rently.com/properties/950534?source=text_link

Or you can go to www.Rently.com and search 2500 Purser Dr to set up a showing.

Charming, Clean and Comfortable Brick Ranch Home with Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout. Freshly painted, CLEAN and ready for immediate move-in.

Large, updated kitchen. Kitchen is well equipped with stylish 12x24 tile floors, sophisticated glass mosaic back splash and upgraded lighting. Nice appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space round out this beautiful home.

You will be very hard pressed to find a cleaner, better valued home in this price range.

This home is definitely worth a look. ACT NOW BEFORE ITS GONE...

Available for immediate Move-In.

This Home Offers Many Nice Upgrades and Features:
*3 Spacious Bedrooms
*Stylish Updated Kitchen, with Upscale Glass Mosaic Back Splash and Tile Floors
**Freshly Painted Interior with Tasteful Matching Color Scheme
*Tile Floors Flow into Dining Area
*Beautiful Hardwood Floors
*Screened in Entertaining Porch - Perfect for Relaxing
*Tastefully Painted Interior Color Scheme
*Brick Ranch
*Updated Light Fixtures
*Nice Living Room
*Utility/Laundry Room with Storage Area
*All Electric Home
*Large Corner Partially Fenced Lot- Perfect for BBQs, Get-Togethers or Gardening.
*Mature trees
*Convenient to Uptown, 74 and Shopping

According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Garinger High School; Martin Luther King Middle School; Briarwood Elementary School (user to verify with school district).

Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $55 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $165 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1,050 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,050 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. AC cooling is by window units. Landlord will provide up to three working units. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Purser Drive have any available units?
2500 Purser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Purser Drive have?
Some of 2500 Purser Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Purser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Purser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Purser Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Purser Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Purser Drive offer parking?
No, 2500 Purser Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Purser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Purser Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Purser Drive have a pool?
No, 2500 Purser Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Purser Drive have accessible units?
No, 2500 Purser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Purser Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Purser Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte