2442 Silverthorn Dr

This beautiful town home is located in a gated community close to I-485, shopping and dining! Water and lawn care are included in the price of rent, along with access to the community pool and gym.



This end unit features a kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining and living areas. The upper level houses a laundry and both bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, great natural light, private baths and walk-in closets. Other features include a one-car garage and a rear patio.



Located near the desirable Steele Creek area, you'll enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment, including the Charlotte Premium Outlets and several parks!



Sorry, no pets.



We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 888.372.7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**