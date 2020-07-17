All apartments in Charlotte
2442 Silverthorn Dr

Location

2442 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 22

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful town home is located in a gated community close to I-485, shopping and dining! Water and lawn care are included in the price of rent, along with access to the community pool and gym.

This end unit features a kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining and living areas. The upper level houses a laundry and both bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, great natural light, private baths and walk-in closets. Other features include a one-car garage and a rear patio.

Located near the desirable Steele Creek area, you'll enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment, including the Charlotte Premium Outlets and several parks!

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 888.372.7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Silverthorn Dr have any available units?
2442 Silverthorn Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 Silverthorn Dr have?
Some of 2442 Silverthorn Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Silverthorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Silverthorn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Silverthorn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Silverthorn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2442 Silverthorn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Silverthorn Dr offers parking.
Does 2442 Silverthorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Silverthorn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Silverthorn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2442 Silverthorn Dr has a pool.
Does 2442 Silverthorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 2442 Silverthorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Silverthorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Silverthorn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
