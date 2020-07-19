All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2432 Silverthorn Drive

2432 Silverthorn Drive · (704) 332-2206
Location

2432 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2432 Silverthorn Drive · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
2432 Silverthorn Drive - **SHOW ONLY**
Move-in ready 3BR/2.5 BA townhouse in the gated Stonegrove community. Hardwoods on main level of the home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. The refrigerator is NEW! Family Room opens to Dining area w/french door leading to patio. 1-car garage plus an additional parking spot added in front of home. Master Bedroom has two large closets. Bathrooms and Laundry upgraded w/tile floor. NEW washer / dryer included. Added recessed lighting in family room and bedrooms. Fantastic community amenities include clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center and even a putting green! Easy access to I-485/77, public transportation and shopping/dining/entertainment at Whitehall Commons and Ayrsley.

Take ramp right for I-85 South toward Gastonia. At exit 30A, take ramp right for I-485 South toward Pineville. Turn left onto W Arrowood Rd.Turn left onto Stonegrove Ln. At roundabout, take 1st exit onto Silver Thorn Dr. Turn left onto Silverthorn Dr

(RLNE5913973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Silverthorn Drive have any available units?
2432 Silverthorn Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 Silverthorn Drive have?
Some of 2432 Silverthorn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Silverthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Silverthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Silverthorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Silverthorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2432 Silverthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Silverthorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2432 Silverthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2432 Silverthorn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Silverthorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2432 Silverthorn Drive has a pool.
Does 2432 Silverthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2432 Silverthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Silverthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Silverthorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
