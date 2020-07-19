Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub

2432 Silverthorn Drive - **SHOW ONLY**

Move-in ready 3BR/2.5 BA townhouse in the gated Stonegrove community. Hardwoods on main level of the home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. The refrigerator is NEW! Family Room opens to Dining area w/french door leading to patio. 1-car garage plus an additional parking spot added in front of home. Master Bedroom has two large closets. Bathrooms and Laundry upgraded w/tile floor. NEW washer / dryer included. Added recessed lighting in family room and bedrooms. Fantastic community amenities include clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center and even a putting green! Easy access to I-485/77, public transportation and shopping/dining/entertainment at Whitehall Commons and Ayrsley.



Take ramp right for I-85 South toward Gastonia. At exit 30A, take ramp right for I-485 South toward Pineville. Turn left onto W Arrowood Rd.Turn left onto Stonegrove Ln. At roundabout, take 1st exit onto Silver Thorn Dr. Turn left onto Silverthorn Dr



(RLNE5913973)