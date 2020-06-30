2429 Vail Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

This gogeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom resides in the highly sought after condos of The Grove. This first floor condo greets you with gleaming hardwood floors. The open floor plan provides a spacious living room with large french doors that open onto an overlook terrace. The kitchen is embellished with all granite counter tops. The vintage style tile along with a modern touch makes for an endearing bathroom.



Pets conditional. Owner will consider on a case by case basis.



Enjoy all the Charlotte has to offer with local dining and shopping! The entertainment is endless: Bank of America Stadium, Levine Museum, Mint Museum, Nascar Hall of Fame, The Fillmore Charlotte, Ray's Splash Pad and so much more just a short drive away!



Want to just enjoy a relaxing weekend? Take a dive into the stunning community pool right outside you door! Take full advantage of the commuity fitness center and club house.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 877.751.1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**