Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2429 Vail Ave

2429 Vail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2429 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
This gogeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom resides in the highly sought after condos of The Grove. This first floor condo greets you with gleaming hardwood floors. The open floor plan provides a spacious living room with large french doors that open onto an overlook terrace. The kitchen is embellished with all granite counter tops. The vintage style tile along with a modern touch makes for an endearing bathroom.

Pets conditional. Owner will consider on a case by case basis.

Enjoy all the Charlotte has to offer with local dining and shopping! The entertainment is endless: Bank of America Stadium, Levine Museum, Mint Museum, Nascar Hall of Fame, The Fillmore Charlotte, Ray's Splash Pad and so much more just a short drive away!

Want to just enjoy a relaxing weekend? Take a dive into the stunning community pool right outside you door! Take full advantage of the commuity fitness center and club house.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Vail Ave have any available units?
2429 Vail Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Vail Ave have?
Some of 2429 Vail Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Vail Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Vail Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Vail Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 Vail Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2429 Vail Ave offer parking?
No, 2429 Vail Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2429 Vail Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Vail Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Vail Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2429 Vail Ave has a pool.
Does 2429 Vail Ave have accessible units?
No, 2429 Vail Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Vail Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 Vail Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

