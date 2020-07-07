All apartments in Charlotte
242-F Hoskins Mills Lane

242 Hoskins Mill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

242 Hoskins Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home in a gated community and only minutes from uptown . Located at “The View at Hoskins”. Close to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, to I-85, I-485, I-77 and only a few minutes from uptown. This community is also on the CATS bus route.

This unit is available for move in as early as June 25, 2019.

Unit Features:

*Front porch
*Bar area between the kitchen and Living Room
*Kitchen with granite counter tops, new Black appliances ( Stove,
Dishwasher, Refrigerator )
*New laminate flooring throughout
*Newly painted
*Central air & heat
*Stackable washer & dryer connections
*Parking

*Small pets allowed with owner approval

*Renters insurance required

At this great price this property will not last!

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net

WATER & MORE DISCLAIMER: This Unit does not include water. The water, security, trash, lawn and gate cost an additional $35 per month.

UNIT DISCLAIMER: The unit is in the middle of renovations. Most pictures provide are examples of what it will look like until we finish the first one. We will have a mixture of Espresso and white cabinets to choose from.

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

RENTERS INSURANCE: We can provide renters insurance for $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can provide your own renters insurance. There will be a $2.50 monitoring fee maintain that insurance is active.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane have any available units?
242-F Hoskins Mills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane have?
Some of 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
242-F Hoskins Mills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane offers parking.
Does 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane have a pool?
No, 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane have accessible units?
No, 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242-F Hoskins Mills Lane has units with dishwashers.

