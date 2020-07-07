242-F Hoskins Mills Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home in a gated community and only minutes from uptown . Located at “The View at Hoskins”. Close to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, to I-85, I-485, I-77 and only a few minutes from uptown. This community is also on the CATS bus route.



This unit is available for move in as early as June 25, 2019.



Unit Features:



*Front porch

*Bar area between the kitchen and Living Room

*Kitchen with granite counter tops, new Black appliances ( Stove,

Dishwasher, Refrigerator )

*New laminate flooring throughout

*Newly painted

*Central air & heat

*Stackable washer & dryer connections

*Parking



*Small pets allowed with owner approval



*Renters insurance required



At this great price this property will not last!



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net



WATER & MORE DISCLAIMER: This Unit does not include water. The water, security, trash, lawn and gate cost an additional $35 per month.



UNIT DISCLAIMER: The unit is in the middle of renovations. Most pictures provide are examples of what it will look like until we finish the first one. We will have a mixture of Espresso and white cabinets to choose from.



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



RENTERS INSURANCE: We can provide renters insurance for $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can provide your own renters insurance. There will be a $2.50 monitoring fee maintain that insurance is active.