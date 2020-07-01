All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2417 Bay St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2417 Bay St.
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:45 PM

2417 Bay St.

2417 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2417 Bay Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Chantilly, this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom cottage boasts original hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fenced in back yard, 1 car garage, washer and dryer included, and the list goes on! Enjoy the large back yard and built in seating on the deck - this is perfect for entertainment. Beautiful trees in the front and back accentuate the natural beauty of this property. Curved archways throughout and wood fireplace adds a cozy touch. Master bedroom loft has a large walk in closet, tile shower and granite vanity. Large 2nd living room in the back of the house with a 3rd bathroom. French doors open up to the back yard. What are you waiting for? Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Bay St. have any available units?
2417 Bay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Bay St. have?
Some of 2417 Bay St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Bay St. currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Bay St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Bay St. pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Bay St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2417 Bay St. offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Bay St. offers parking.
Does 2417 Bay St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 Bay St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Bay St. have a pool?
No, 2417 Bay St. does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Bay St. have accessible units?
No, 2417 Bay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Bay St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 Bay St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte