2417 Bay St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Chantilly, this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom cottage boasts original hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fenced in back yard, 1 car garage, washer and dryer included, and the list goes on! Enjoy the large back yard and built in seating on the deck - this is perfect for entertainment. Beautiful trees in the front and back accentuate the natural beauty of this property. Curved archways throughout and wood fireplace adds a cozy touch. Master bedroom loft has a large walk in closet, tile shower and granite vanity. Large 2nd living room in the back of the house with a 3rd bathroom. French doors open up to the back yard. What are you waiting for? Apply today!