All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2415 Thornton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2415 Thornton Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

2415 Thornton Road

2415 Thornton Road · (704) 763-2221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2415 Thornton Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great renovation project has been fully updated. Spacious master suite with walk-in master closet & master bath featuring walk-in tile shower and “farmhouse sliding door”. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Updated hall bath with granite top and designer tiled shower. Painted inside last year. Washer and dryer included. Large fenced-in back yard with large covered area in the rear for parking or storage or workshop. Convenient to airport, 1-77, I-85, uptown, hospitals, restaurants, shopping, Airport and entertainment. In the heart of the booming West End. BACK ON MARKET... TENANT IS BUYING A HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Thornton Road have any available units?
2415 Thornton Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Thornton Road have?
Some of 2415 Thornton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Thornton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Thornton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Thornton Road pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Thornton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2415 Thornton Road offer parking?
Yes, 2415 Thornton Road offers parking.
Does 2415 Thornton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 Thornton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Thornton Road have a pool?
No, 2415 Thornton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Thornton Road have accessible units?
No, 2415 Thornton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Thornton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 Thornton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2415 Thornton Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity