2415 Thornton Road

Amenities
Great renovation project has been fully updated. Spacious master suite with walk-in master closet & master bath featuring walk-in tile shower and “farmhouse sliding door”. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Updated hall bath with granite top and designer tiled shower. Painted inside last year. Washer and dryer included. Large fenced-in back yard with large covered area in the rear for parking or storage or workshop. Convenient to airport, 1-77, I-85, uptown, hospitals, restaurants, shopping, Airport and entertainment. In the heart of the booming West End. BACK ON MARKET... TENANT IS BUYING A HOME.