Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Home in Oakhurst, with a deck! - Located in the popular neighborhood of Oakhurst is this charming brick ranch! Hardwood floors cover the 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room, and hallway. Large living room with a fireplace! Tile floors in the kitchen, and bathrooms. All of the bedrooms come spacious closets with lots of storage space. Large fenced in backyard, with a beautiful deck for entertaining!



Pets are conditional.



Call us today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE4438673)