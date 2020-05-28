2406 McClintock Road

Amenities
Seconds to Plaza Midwood restaurants, shopping and entertainment. This is a whole new kind of apartment living in an urban location with more space to live & play. The Village at Commonwealth features huge courtyards & plazas, pocket parks & tree-lined streets- all overlooking Veteran’s Park. The village features a saltwater pool w/tanning shelf, sauna & steam room, indoor Jacuzzi, fitness facility, garden plots, dog parks, outdoor kitchens, billiards & more. All this, plus incredible finishes like upgraded kitchens w/custom cabinets, luxury plank flooring, spacious walk-in showers and more! Price is quoted for immediate move-in. Prices will vary depending on lease terms and move-in date.