All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2404 Ryerson Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2404 Ryerson Ct
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM

2404 Ryerson Ct

2404 Ryerson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2404 Ryerson Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Newell

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End unit, very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home in University area. Bedrooms located upstairs with plenty of space, living area all on the main entry level. Gated community. Enjoy grilling on the patio & the community pool too. Pets conditional. Conveniently located .7 miles from Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. Exterior lawn, water & trash removal are included!
Schools:
University Meadows
James Martin
Vance

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Ryerson Ct have any available units?
2404 Ryerson Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Ryerson Ct have?
Some of 2404 Ryerson Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Ryerson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Ryerson Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Ryerson Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Ryerson Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Ryerson Ct offer parking?
No, 2404 Ryerson Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Ryerson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Ryerson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Ryerson Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2404 Ryerson Ct has a pool.
Does 2404 Ryerson Ct have accessible units?
No, 2404 Ryerson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Ryerson Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Ryerson Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte