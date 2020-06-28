All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

2400 Booker Ave

2400 Booker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Booker Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

The original charm and modern features exist perfectly in this remodeled home. The home features wood style flooring which adds a touch of style and coziness to the rooms. The home also offers neutral painted walls, stylish fixtures, and white cabinetry. In the eat in kitchen you will be able to cook knowing that you have plenty of counter space, cabinet space, and loads of natural lighting. For even more appeal, it comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances - electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. When you want to get a fresh of breath air, step out to the spacious backyard, where there is room enough for all to enjoy. With all that this home has to offer we are sure that you will love living here so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds t

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Booker Ave have any available units?
2400 Booker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Booker Ave have?
Some of 2400 Booker Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Booker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Booker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Booker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Booker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2400 Booker Ave offer parking?
No, 2400 Booker Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Booker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Booker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Booker Ave have a pool?
No, 2400 Booker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Booker Ave have accessible units?
No, 2400 Booker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Booker Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Booker Ave has units with dishwashers.
