2400 Booker Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



The original charm and modern features exist perfectly in this remodeled home. The home features wood style flooring which adds a touch of style and coziness to the rooms. The home also offers neutral painted walls, stylish fixtures, and white cabinetry. In the eat in kitchen you will be able to cook knowing that you have plenty of counter space, cabinet space, and loads of natural lighting. For even more appeal, it comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances - electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. When you want to get a fresh of breath air, step out to the spacious backyard, where there is room enough for all to enjoy. With all that this home has to offer we are sure that you will love living here so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds t