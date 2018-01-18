Very nice spacious house with an abundance of natural lighting situated on over an acre of land. Very private yet within close proximity to the many things Charlotte has to offer. Cannot see house from the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 234 Sardis Lane have?
Some of 234 Sardis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
