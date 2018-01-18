All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:09 AM

234 Sardis Lane

234 Sardis Ln · No Longer Available
Location

234 Sardis Ln, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very nice spacious house with an abundance of natural lighting situated on over an acre of land. Very private yet within close proximity to the many things Charlotte has to offer. Cannot see house from the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Sardis Lane have any available units?
234 Sardis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Sardis Lane have?
Some of 234 Sardis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Sardis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
234 Sardis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Sardis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 234 Sardis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 234 Sardis Lane offer parking?
No, 234 Sardis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 234 Sardis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Sardis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Sardis Lane have a pool?
No, 234 Sardis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 234 Sardis Lane have accessible units?
No, 234 Sardis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Sardis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Sardis Lane has units with dishwashers.

