All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2327 Hartmill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2327 Hartmill Court
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

2327 Hartmill Court

2327 Hartmill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2327 Hartmill Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
Montibello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Soaring ceilings when you walk through the front door. Open floor plan w/master suite opposite 3 oversized bedrooms, all on the main floor. Mother in law suite with full bath off side entrance. Bonus room upstairs that could be used as a 5th bedroom (no closet but built-ins). Kitchen updated w/granite c-tops , subway tile backsplash, dble ovens. Fun bar/butlers pantry off KIT w/wine cooler. Bkfast area off KIT+family room (soaring ceilings here also!)Hardwoods thr/out most of the home. Carpet in BDRM's. Master suite opens to screen porch, then onto the large deck, wrapping around rear of home that sits on a prvte, flat yard. Bth's have been updated w/tile surround in shower. Master bath updated w/tile surround, custom tile floor+soaking tub. Great schools + Olde Prov. Racquet Club down the road. Close to shopping+dining at Southpark. Southpark is a major business+shopping hub for Charlotte. Easy access to Ballantyne area, Uptown, Myers Park, Cotswold + Matthews. More Photos coming!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Hartmill Court have any available units?
2327 Hartmill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Hartmill Court have?
Some of 2327 Hartmill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Hartmill Court currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Hartmill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Hartmill Court pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Hartmill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2327 Hartmill Court offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Hartmill Court offers parking.
Does 2327 Hartmill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Hartmill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Hartmill Court have a pool?
No, 2327 Hartmill Court does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Hartmill Court have accessible units?
No, 2327 Hartmill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Hartmill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Hartmill Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte