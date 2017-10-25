2327 Hartmill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Soaring ceilings when you walk through the front door. Open floor plan w/master suite opposite 3 oversized bedrooms, all on the main floor. Mother in law suite with full bath off side entrance. Bonus room upstairs that could be used as a 5th bedroom (no closet but built-ins). Kitchen updated w/granite c-tops , subway tile backsplash, dble ovens. Fun bar/butlers pantry off KIT w/wine cooler. Bkfast area off KIT+family room (soaring ceilings here also!)Hardwoods thr/out most of the home. Carpet in BDRM's. Master suite opens to screen porch, then onto the large deck, wrapping around rear of home that sits on a prvte, flat yard. Bth's have been updated w/tile surround in shower. Master bath updated w/tile surround, custom tile floor+soaking tub. Great schools + Olde Prov. Racquet Club down the road. Close to shopping+dining at Southpark. Southpark is a major business+shopping hub for Charlotte. Easy access to Ballantyne area, Uptown, Myers Park, Cotswold + Matthews. More Photos coming!