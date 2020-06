Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath home offer tons of extras! Located in desirable Elizabeth.



Hardwood floors, bonus office/study, laundry room complete with washer and dryer, and a built in kitchen dinette to name a few. The master bedroom features over sized closets with custom built in storage. The fenced in private back yard includes a storage shed.



$25 non-refundable application fee per applicant/cosigner. No Vouchers accepted. Pets conditionally considered ($350 pet fee).