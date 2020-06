Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool

Custom Southpark elegance with landscaping provided! - Custom Southpark home with elegant 2 story entry; Chef's kitchen with granite countertops and granite counters in baths; Master on main; 10' ceilings on main and 9' upstairs. Large bonus; private yard; can walk to OP Swim and Racquet club. Landscaping will be taken care of by the owner.



(RLNE4539887)