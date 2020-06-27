All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

2318 E 7th Street

2318 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2318 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled over-sized one bedroom apartment unit in Historic Elizabeth on E. 7th Street near Pecan Avenue. The unit features upgraded white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, black appliances including a refrigerator with ice-maker, a smooth-top range, an over-the-range microwave, a dishwasher & a front-load washer & dryer. Refinished original oak hardwood flooring throughout. Beautifully tiled bath and fixtures. New lighting throughout. Ceiling fans. Freshly painted throughout. Energy efficient dual-paned vinyl windows. New central air conditioning & gas heating. Covered porch overlooking E. 7th Street. Dual driveways & rear parking area. Water and all lawn maintenance included. Convenient to restaurants, hospitals & downtown Charlotte. This unique four-unit vintage building offers a wonderful alternative to the more common larger & noisy multi-tenant apartment complexes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 E 7th Street have any available units?
2318 E 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 E 7th Street have?
Some of 2318 E 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 E 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2318 E 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 E 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2318 E 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2318 E 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2318 E 7th Street offers parking.
Does 2318 E 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 E 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 E 7th Street have a pool?
No, 2318 E 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2318 E 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2318 E 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 E 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 E 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
