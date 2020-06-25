All apartments in Charlotte
Location

231 Neal Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Five things renters love about this home:

-Cozy Front Porch and Back Patio (Garage Space Too!)
-Fresh Carpet throughout Home
-Very Spacious Rooms and Closet Space
-Great Location to Major Roads and Highway
-Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups

A family home located in the up and coming University Area with quick access to major roads and Highways. The University area provides convenient accessibility to various dinning options, shopping centers and more!

This stunning 4 bedroom home is has been recently updated throughout with, but not limited to, new light fixtures and fresh appliances in the kitchen, refreshed flooring and carpets throughout, as well as fresh paint and touch ups! You have to see this homes upstairs bonus room featuring a full bathroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Neal Drive have any available units?
231 Neal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Neal Drive have?
Some of 231 Neal Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Neal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
231 Neal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Neal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 231 Neal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 231 Neal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 231 Neal Drive offers parking.
Does 231 Neal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Neal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Neal Drive have a pool?
No, 231 Neal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 231 Neal Drive have accessible units?
No, 231 Neal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Neal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Neal Drive has units with dishwashers.
