Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated Markham Village home, just minutes from Midwood, NODA, Camp Northend and Uptown. You will love entertaining in the open floorplan with a wonderful kitchen, custom Shaker cabinets, granite counters, Stainless-Steel Appliances, and tile backsplash. Refinished hardwoods throughout. The large bathroom has a double vanity and striking tile surround. PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! 300 PET FEE PER PET PER YEAR!