All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2300 Beverly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2300 Beverly Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2300 Beverly Drive

2300 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2300 Beverly Drive, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the heart of Myers Park, this home is on one of the most desirable streets in the area. Lovely tree lined, sidewalk neighborhood, close to Uptown, restaurants, shopping, groceries and great schools. This unit has a brand-new kitchen renovation, gas appliances, hardwood floors throughout the living areas, custom built-in cabinets, walk-in closets, brand new high-efficiency HVAC system, tons of storage, 2 driveway parking spots, free street parking, all around excellent condition. This is a 2nd-floor apartment 3 bed 2 bath 2237sqft. Short term and long term leases available, conditionally pet-friendly, no smoking. Rent is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Beverly Drive have any available units?
2300 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 2300 Beverly Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Beverly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 2300 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 2300 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Beverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte