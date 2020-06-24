2300 Beverly Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the heart of Myers Park, this home is on one of the most desirable streets in the area. Lovely tree lined, sidewalk neighborhood, close to Uptown, restaurants, shopping, groceries and great schools. This unit has a brand-new kitchen renovation, gas appliances, hardwood floors throughout the living areas, custom built-in cabinets, walk-in closets, brand new high-efficiency HVAC system, tons of storage, 2 driveway parking spots, free street parking, all around excellent condition. This is a 2nd-floor apartment 3 bed 2 bath 2237sqft. Short term and long term leases available, conditionally pet-friendly, no smoking. Rent is negotiable.