All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 230 Plymouth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
230 Plymouth Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:25 PM

230 Plymouth Avenue

230 Plymouth Avenue · (704) 209-4072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

230 Plymouth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Lockwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Everything new in this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath Ranch. Upgrades include new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, fresh paint throughout, new HVAC, new laminate flooring, new carpet, new bathroom, new siding, new roof. Large fenced backyard and large covered deck for private relaxing evenings. Washer/Dryer included. Step out for a quick stroll to Uptown, Camp North End, and Optimist Hall... all within one mile.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Plymouth Avenue have any available units?
230 Plymouth Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Plymouth Avenue have?
Some of 230 Plymouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Plymouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 Plymouth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Plymouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 Plymouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 230 Plymouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 230 Plymouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 230 Plymouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Plymouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Plymouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 230 Plymouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 230 Plymouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 Plymouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Plymouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Plymouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 230 Plymouth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity