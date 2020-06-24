2280 Kilborne Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Cozy 3 Bedroom Ranch Close to Uptown - Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch, with some updates, close to uptown. Ready for move in 3/1. Hardwood flooring and tile. Washer and dryer. Covered front porch and large backyard. Close to shopping, restaurants, Kilborne Park, Independence Blvd. and more.



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. All pets are conditional and must be approved. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee and an additional $25 monthly pet rent charge per pet. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. The washer and dryer are included as a convenience and the owner will not repair or replace. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4739229)