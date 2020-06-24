All apartments in Charlotte
2280 Kilborne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2280 Kilborne Drive

2280 Kilborne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2280 Kilborne Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cozy 3 Bedroom Ranch Close to Uptown - Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch, with some updates, close to uptown. Ready for move in 3/1. Hardwood flooring and tile. Washer and dryer. Covered front porch and large backyard. Close to shopping, restaurants, Kilborne Park, Independence Blvd. and more.

The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. All pets are conditional and must be approved. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee and an additional $25 monthly pet rent charge per pet. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. The washer and dryer are included as a convenience and the owner will not repair or replace. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4739229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Kilborne Drive have any available units?
2280 Kilborne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 Kilborne Drive have?
Some of 2280 Kilborne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Kilborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Kilborne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Kilborne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2280 Kilborne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2280 Kilborne Drive offer parking?
No, 2280 Kilborne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2280 Kilborne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2280 Kilborne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Kilborne Drive have a pool?
No, 2280 Kilborne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2280 Kilborne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2280 Kilborne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Kilborne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 Kilborne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
