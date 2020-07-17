2269 Aston Mill Place - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

More pictures coming soon, no showings until 7/8/20. Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable The Mews at Laurel Valley subdivision. Great location - only minutes to I-485 & I-77 for commuting. Short 15-20 minute drive to Uptown Charlotte and only 15 minutes to the airport. 2 parking spots reserved out front, additional spots for visitors. Open layout living area with tile floors, beautiful moldings, neutral paint, & nice fixtures. Large eat-in kitchen with nice appliances (current refrigerator/dishwasher in picture are NOT included, in process of being swapped out), tons of cabinet space, & island with bar seating. Conveniently located half bath on main. Patio with utility closet out back. Laundry area on main level. Upstairs features two very large bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, huge tub, & separate shower. Water/sewer/trash/lawn maintenance included! This townhome has been well maintained and is in great condition. Won't last long! Owner is only open to 1 small dog, must be approved by owner and $350 pet fee.