Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:10 AM

2269 Aston Mill Place - 1

2269 Aston Mill Place · (704) 962-1815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2269 Aston Mill Place, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
More pictures coming soon, no showings until 7/8/20. Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable The Mews at Laurel Valley subdivision. Great location - only minutes to I-485 & I-77 for commuting. Short 15-20 minute drive to Uptown Charlotte and only 15 minutes to the airport. 2 parking spots reserved out front, additional spots for visitors. Open layout living area with tile floors, beautiful moldings, neutral paint, & nice fixtures. Large eat-in kitchen with nice appliances (current refrigerator/dishwasher in picture are NOT included, in process of being swapped out), tons of cabinet space, & island with bar seating. Conveniently located half bath on main. Patio with utility closet out back. Laundry area on main level. Upstairs features two very large bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, huge tub, & separate shower. Water/sewer/trash/lawn maintenance included! This townhome has been well maintained and is in great condition. Won't last long! Owner is only open to 1 small dog, must be approved by owner and $350 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 have any available units?
2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 have?
Some of 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2269 Aston Mill Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.
